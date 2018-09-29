‘Last Man Standing’ Fans Support Molly Ephraim Following Sexual Harassment Revelation

Former Last Man Standing actress Molly Ephraim came forward with her own sexual harassment story Tuesday, earning the support of fans on Twitter.

“Until [Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh], I’d almost forgotten that a bunch of my older male friends in college had a super funny inside joke for a couple months when I was a freshman: they were going to rape me,” Ephraim, 32, wrote on Twitter. “They made a doodle of it! A little stick figure me. Getting raped.”

Ephraim also included a link to a Slate article titled, “Brett Kavanaugh and the Cruelty of Male Bonding.”

Among the fans showing their support for Ephraim was Parks and Recreation actress Alison Becker, who retweeted her colleague. “This article is incredible and so, so true. Molly, sorry you dealt with that s–. America, RAISE BETTER MEN,” Becker wrote.

Ephraim also received some support in replies to her original tweet.

“That’s sad to hear. I would never want to imagine anyone hurting you or anyone else like that,” one person wrote.

“I’m so sorry you went through that. I have been having memories of my own past since this started,” another added.

“Thank you for speaking up,” another added, alongside a crying emoji.

Ephraim also sent other tweets during the week critical of Kavanaugh, sharing articles and retweeting others.

“I remember a radio story about a Beatles song being sent into space so intelligent life in distant galaxies might hear it & understand us,” she wrote on Wednesday during President Donald Trump’s press conference. “Do you think if we just broadcast this press conference real loud some kind & sympathetic goo-creature would put us out of our misery?”

Ephraim is just one of many celebrities who have shared their own experiences of sexual harassment since Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Alyssa Milano said she was sexually assaulted twice, including once as a teenager, but waited 30 years to tell her parents. Sarah Hyland said she was assaulted by a classmate at a high school New Year’s Eve party during her senior year.

On Thursday, Ford and Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which later voted to send Kavanaugh’s nomination to the main Senate floor. However, the vote has been delayed for a week while the FBI investigates Ford’s claim.

Ephraim is best known for playing Mandy Baxter during the first six seasons of Last Man Standing. She found other work after the show was cancelled, so she was replaced with Molly McCook in the Fox revival. She also starred in two Paranormal Activity movies and appeared in Halt and Catch Fire last year.

