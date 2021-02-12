Larry King's Will Reveals How Estate's Worth Is Divided Among His Children

✖

Larry King's will has been unsealed and it reveals how the late TV host's estate's worth is being divided among his children. According to PEOPLE, King left behind a handwritten will stating he wants his estate to be equally split between his five children. King left behind three living sons: Larry King Jr., 59, Cannon, 20, and Chance, 21. He also had two children — a son, Andy, and a daughter, Chaia — who died in 2020.

"This is my Last Will & Testament," the document read. "It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% [placed above illegible cross-out] of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon." PEOPLE also notes that the will was dated Oct. 17, 2019, which is nearly a year before Andy and Chaia died. The siblings passed away within 23 days of one another last summer. The will date also reveals that King wrote it two months after filing for divorce from his wife, Shawn Southwick King.

With two of King's children having died since the will was written, it is likely that his estate — valued at $2 million — will be split three ways, between Larry Jr., Cannon, and Chance. Following their father's death on Jan. 23, at the age of 87, the men released a joint statement, confirming the news and memorializing the iconic TV host. "We are heartbroken over our father's death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing."

"The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us, he was 'dad,'" the heartfelt statement continued. "He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments -- large, small, or imagined. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend."

"We will miss him every single day of our lives," the statement continued. "The outpouring of love and the remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply, and we are so thankful. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask consideration of a donation to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS, to which a debt of gratitude is owed for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years."