Larry King Breaks His Silence After the Deaths of His Son and Daughter

Larry King is speaking out about the devastating loss of his son Andy and daughter Chaia, who died just three weeks apart. The TV veteran confirmed two of his children had died — Andy at the age of 65 and Chaia at the age of 51 — in a heartfelt Facebook message Saturday, Aug. 22.

"It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King," he began. "Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed." King continued that Andy had passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28, while Chaia had died on Aug. 20 shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer. "Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes," he concluded. "In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that."

King's fans were quick to send him well-wishes during this difficult time. "How awful. So very sorry for your tragic loss. Wishing you strength and comfort in this darkest of times," one person commented. Another wrote, "I am so sorry for such a great loss. You are right parents should not have to bury their children. My prayers are with your family."

The late night host’s granddaughter, Jillian King, told the Daily Mail on Friday that the family is "feeling pretty bad and broken" over the loss. "Larry is really hurt and upset," she continued. "He was very sick last year. His kids were all taking very close care of him. He’s upset that he’s lost them now." Jillian added that her grandfather was unable to travel to Gainesville, Florida from Los Angeles for her father's funeral, as he was still recovering from a stroke last year that left him in a coma for several weeks.

Andy and Chaia were King's children with his third wife, Alene Akins, to whom he was married twice, finally divorcing for a second time in 1972. He has three children surviving him — Larry King Jr., whom he had with his second wife, Annette Kaye, and sons Chance and Cannon King, whom he had with estranged seventh wife, Shawn King. The radio icon filed for divorce from Shawn in August 2019 after 22 years of marriage. He also has nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren from his eight marriages.