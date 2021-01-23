Larry King Dead at 87: Peers and Admirers React to His Passing

Larry King has died, and those in media and entertainment are paying their respects. King died on Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, but no cause of death was listed in the announcement of his passing. (However, King was hospitalized for COVID-19 in early January.) He was 87. In the hour after King's digital network, Ora Media, made his death public, countless tributes poured in on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Among those paying tribute were peers in the TV media world, as well as other in the pop culture sphere who loved his work on Larry King Live, Larry King Now and Politicking with Larry King. The View's Meghan McCain, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Fox News and MSNBC alum Greta Van Susteren and comedian Craig Ferguson were just a few of the notable figures who paid their respects to the media icon. Scroll through to read their tributes, as well as those from other notable celebrities and personalities.

Meghan McCain, 'The View' Co-Host and Daughter of John McCain View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) "There are 'friends' in this industry and then there are real friends for whom I can count on one hand. Larry was one of those people," Meghan McCain wrote on Instagram. "From the beginning of my career when I first appeared on his show when I was 23 and no one took me seriously, he gave me a platform, opportunities, guidance, support and always treated me with the upmost respect. He did so throughout my entire career. When I lived in Los Angeles I was on his show more times than I can count and and had the privilege of filling in for him when he was on vacation and was part of his 2012 live election coverage.

McCain continued, "He gave the best career advice, had the most acerbic sense of humor, was a constant gentleman and more innately curious about his subjects than any other interviewer I've ever seen. He loved his job, he loved people, he loved talking, he was incredibly generous with his time. He was old school - one of the best parts of going on his show was that it was an entire experience - he would entertain us in the green room, have food and drinks and hang out long after taping was finished and share hilarious, colorful stories from his life in a way only men of his generation can. I am grateful for the years of friendship, guidance and stories you shared with me Larry. You are an institution, a broadcast legend, will never be replaced and truly missed. TV is less interesting without you. Prayers and light to the entire King family today."

Craig Ferguson, Comedian and Former Host of 'The Late Late Show' (Photo: Ben Cohen/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) "Just heard the awful news about Larry King," Craig Ferguson tweeted. "He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word. So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to (Don) Rickles."

D.L. Hughley, Comedian View this post on Instagram A post shared by realdlhughley (@realdlhughley) #RIP TO AN ICON #LARRYKING," D.L. Hughley wrote. "REST EASY... YOUR WORK HERE IS DONE AND YOUR LEGACY WILL LIVE ON."

Andrew Cuomo, New York Governor (Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) "Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become (sic) a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers," Andrew Cuomo tweeted. "He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way. New York sends condolences to his family and many friends."

Other Tributes As Jeff Zucker's statement said, Larry King's newsmaker interviews "truly put the network on the international stage." I talked about King's impact on cable news here pic.twitter.com/6Qmg64iDnb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 23, 2021 "True story: Larry King once joined me live on @MSNBC after I accosted him while we were buying bagels in L.A.," correspondent Jacob Soboroff tweeted. "We talked politics for a segment I somehow got @MSNBC to call 'Jakewalking.' (Sorry, @jayleno.) Larry said the rich should pay more in taxes. RIP to a total legend."