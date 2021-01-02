Larry King Reportedly Battling COVID-19 in Los Angeles Hospital as Fans Send Well Wishes
Larry King is reportedly in the hospital with COVID-19. The 87-year-old news anchor lives in Los Angeles, California — a current hot spot for the coronavirus pandemic — and is in one of its over-full hospitals. The news broke on Saturday via Showbiz 411, and so far, neither King's publicists nor family have commented publicly.
Sources close to King said that his wife, Shawn King, and their two sons are not allowed to visit him in the hospital due to COVID-19 precautions and those hospitals' strained capacity. However, the family is reportedly in "constant contact" with King and with his doctors. King has a long list of pre-existing conditions, including a history of heart attacks and a stroke, so the novel coronavirus is particularly dangerous for him. Fans are heartbroken to hear that the pandemic has reached this broadcast legend.
King dealt with some health issues not long ago in November of 2020, spending the weekend of his birthday in a hospital due to "blood flow issues," according to The New York Post. He has a history of heart disease going back decades now, including an angioplasty in 2019 right around the time of his stroke.
King also lost two of his children in August of 2020 — 65-year-old Andy and 51-year-old Chaia. The two died of separate health conditions within weeks of each other, but neither due to COVID-19. The tragedy-stricken family is now waiting for news of King's condition in the hospital as well. Here is a look at what fans say as they pull for King to make a full recovery.
Family
my thoughts and prayers are with Cannon and Chance. https://t.co/M4fG9FoHWa— Nico Press (@nico_press) January 2, 2021
prevnext
Larry King’s 7th wife,— HuntingWabbits (@WabbitsHunting) January 2, 2021
Shawn King pic.twitter.com/sRGrc6tfaO
Prayers
prayers for larry king— hhyur (@ManlykeIssa) January 2, 2021
prevnext
Larry King is battling COVID at age 87... let’s pray and cheer him on so he can hook us up in 2021 with more block chain futurist conferences 🙏💪 pic.twitter.com/pxfbr9Iw4y— Rick McCracken 一番になるぞ〜〜 (@RichardMcCrackn) January 2, 2021
2021
Not 2021 on bullshit too🤦🏽♀️— Hilly (@RugratHilly) January 2, 2021
I hope Larry King pulls through. However, I’m going to need 2020 to stay the h out of 2021.— JustHereForTheTweets46 (@hear_tweets) January 2, 2021
prevnext
naaaaaah. we’re not about to start 2021 like this. not my boy larry.. https://t.co/mucfHG6o1T— Fermin Fonseca (@x__boomer) January 2, 2021
Pre-Existing Conditions
prevnext
Gosh, Mr. King has a LOT of underlying conditions. https://t.co/IgbWMRUGAn— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) January 2, 2021
Direct
@kingsthings Wishing you all the best for a speedy recovery Larry....🕊️♥️🏴 https://t.co/x6JQBc7X7j— Kenjerakota2 (@kenjerakota2) January 2, 2021
Get well soon, Larry King! https://t.co/PEx4aTYb1I— 𝓛𝓪𝓾𝓻𝓮𝓷 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓷𝓰 🍑🤞 (@ThisIsLaurenY) January 2, 2021
Sending positive healing vibes to broadcast legend @kingsthings
Get well Larry! Fight this thing! The world is surely not done with you yet! We need your voice!— Stuart Tracte 📸✊🏻✊🏾 (@Stwo) January 2, 2021
prevnext
Sad News
So very sorry to hear this— Little Miss Mom (@TiredMamaUSA1) January 2, 2021
not larry king! omg https://t.co/Va0ZJy9C0e— where the money reside (@DariaanMichelle) January 2, 2021
prevnext
Emojis
🙏🙏🙏🙏💙🕊 https://t.co/gqhdSjaFW8— Marla Ludwig (@marlalala) January 2, 2021
prev