Larry King Reportedly Battling COVID-19 in Los Angeles Hospital as Fans Send Well Wishes

Larry King is reportedly in the hospital with COVID-19. The 87-year-old news anchor lives in Los Angeles, California — a current hot spot for the coronavirus pandemic — and is in one of its over-full hospitals. The news broke on Saturday via Showbiz 411, and so far, neither King's publicists nor family have commented publicly.

Sources close to King said that his wife, Shawn King, and their two sons are not allowed to visit him in the hospital due to COVID-19 precautions and those hospitals' strained capacity. However, the family is reportedly in "constant contact" with King and with his doctors. King has a long list of pre-existing conditions, including a history of heart attacks and a stroke, so the novel coronavirus is particularly dangerous for him. Fans are heartbroken to hear that the pandemic has reached this broadcast legend.

King dealt with some health issues not long ago in November of 2020, spending the weekend of his birthday in a hospital due to "blood flow issues," according to The New York Post. He has a history of heart disease going back decades now, including an angioplasty in 2019 right around the time of his stroke.

King also lost two of his children in August of 2020 — 65-year-old Andy and 51-year-old Chaia. The two died of separate health conditions within weeks of each other, but neither due to COVID-19. The tragedy-stricken family is now waiting for news of King's condition in the hospital as well. Here is a look at what fans say as they pull for King to make a full recovery.