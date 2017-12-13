LAPD Opens New Investigation Into Roman Polanski

Roman Polanski is facing new charges of sexual assault against a minor back in 1975, and the Los Angeles Police Department is opening an investigation.

Marianne Barnard, a California-based artist, went to the LAPD with a report that Polanski molested her at the age of 10, while working on a photo shoot. She said that Polanksi had her pose on a Los Angeles County beach wearing nothing but a fur coat in 1975.

Though the case is well passed the statute of limitations, the LAPD is investigating in hopes that the results will aid them in other cases. Polanksi fled the U.S. in 1978 when he was due to be sentenced for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Harland Braun, Polanski’s lawyer, spoke to reporters from TheWrap, saying that he thought Barnard’s accusation was “bogus,” and that nothing would come of it.

This is a totally bogus claim where Ms. Barnard claims her mother, a distinguished professor at Pepperdine University, sold her when she was 10 years old to Mr. Polanski and several other men to finance her educational tuition,” Braun said. “We have been investigating for several weeks, but the mother refuses to talk to my investigator. We have contacted the LAPD and will turn over all information we have and urge them to do a complete and through investigation.”

Whether the LAPD finds any conclusive evidence or not, it’s unlikely that 84-year-old Polanski will face consequences in the United States. the filmmaker-turned-fugitive has avoided extradition several times since he fled the country. Just last year a Polish judge refused the United States’ request to have him sent back to be tried for his crimes.