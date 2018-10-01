Lana Del Rey Rips Kanye West for His Support of President Donald Trump

Lana Del Rey did not mince words with Kanye West on Sunday when the rapper posted a photo of his “Make America Great Again” hat, responding with a fierce comment that stirred up both of their fanbases.

West posted a selfie in his now-infamous hat on Instagram on Sunday. It included the same caption as his post on Twitter — the one where he confusingly argued for the repeal of the 13th amendment, which made slavery illegal in the United States.

The post was ripped to shreds by many commentators and celebrities, who noted the irony of West sitting on a private jet and posting about outsourcing, as his Yeezy sneakers — and the president’s signature hats — continue to be manufactured overseas. Del Rey delivered as crushing a blow as any, in a comment that circulated widely on social media.

“Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture,” she wrote. “I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issue with narcissim — none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country.”

“If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the p— just because he’s famous – then you need an intervention as much as he does – because there just isn’t enough help for the issue,” she continued. “Message sent with concern that will never be addressed.”

Del Rey’s comment sparked a firestorm in West’s comment section, both in favor and in defiance of her position. The singer was accused of talking out of school, particularly for her use of the phrase, “the culture.” It would typically refer to hip hop culture or black culture in general, which some said that Del Rey was not qualified to comment on.

Still, the majority of commenters seemed to be praising Del Rey for telling West what he needed to hear, even if they doubted he would listen. West has been on a tirade in favor of the president for months now, and none of his celebrity friends have been able to change his mind. The particular post Del Rey responded to caused a big stir on Sunday, though West spend much of the day on social media. His posts laid out exactly what he feels the controversial hat “means” in a symbolic sense.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again,” he wrote. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

West has not responded to Del Rey’s call out.