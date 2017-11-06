Lamar Odom Reportedly Collapses at Los Angeles Nightclub

Lamar Odom reportedly collapsed at Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles early Sunday, Nov. 5, TMZ Sports reports.

In a video, Odom can be seen collapsing in his VIP booth at around 2 a.m. with security immediately rushing to help him. Odom appeared to be conscious during the incident.

“Move! Get out of the way!” guards can be heard yelling before helping Odom.

The source who took the video said that he saw Odom drinking for several hours before collapsing.

The former NBA star’s publicist Eve Sarkisyan told Us Weekly that Odom is “doing great.”

“Lamar is doing great,” Sarkisyan said Sunday evening. “He was dehydrated last night and it was really hot in the club. He had an intense workout earlier yesterday and did not get enough fluids.”

Odom has had a history of substance abuse and was previously found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in 2015 after a drug overdose. The 38-year-old recalled the incident in an interview with Us Weekly this year.

“I was home by myself. Bored. I wanted to get out and have a good time. Looking back, I might have had a drink to get the mood started, but was I drunk or on drugs? Not at all,” he said. “I remember lying in bed. Two women were in bed and then I fell asleep. That’s all. When I woke up four days later, I was trying to pull the tubes out of my mouth.”

