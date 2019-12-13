Lady Gaga Reportedly Back in Touch With Ex-Fiance Christian Carino

Lady Gaga and ex-fiancé Christian Carino are still friends. A new report claims the Oscar winner is back on speaking terms with her ex almost a year since the end of their engagement. “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told PEOPLE back in February. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

“Lady Gaga is talking to Christian again, but as friends,” a source told Us Weekly in a report published Tuesday. “There is nothing going on there.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gaga is chatting with her former flame after calling off their engagement in February, but the insider said that “she is not seriously dating anyone right now.”

While the initial reports claimed there was no drama at the end of the relationship, a source previously told the publication in April that the singer was “hounded by Christian” after the end of their engagement.

“She told him not to contact her,” an insider told the outlet at the time.

A second source told the publication at the time that the duo’s relationship was “a bit toxic,” but the singer has been “enjoying her life” since the breakup in February.

Gaga briefly addressed the spilt during a concert in Las Vegas in June before performing “Someone to Watch Over Me,” saying: “Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time.”

The singer and her talent gent were first romantically linked in February 2017 when they were spotting kissing before her Super Bowl LI halftime show in Houston. After two years together, the couple split — after getting secretly engaged over the summer of 2018.

Gaga then went on to date Dan Horton for three months. The monitor engineer was spotted kissing the singer in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles in July. Their relationship was mostly kept private until Gaga revealed she was a “single lady” on October 18 in a post on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Carino started dating publicist Robin Baum six months after his breakup from Gaga. The “Million Reasons” singer was previously engaged from 2015 to 2016 after a four-year romance. Carino was married to Brooke Baldwin from 1997 to 2005.

Professionally, Gaga has been busy with the launch of her makeup line HAUS Labs with Amazon. The singer has also been working on her sixth studio album, with fans anxiously waiting for updates on a release date.