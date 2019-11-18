Lady Gaga Sports Pink Hair as Bridesmaid at Friend Sarah Tanno’s Wedding

Lady Gaga served as a bridesmaid for her makeup artist and close friend Sarah Tanno over the weekend, injecting her wedding day look with a dose of color and rocking bright pink hair for the festivities, which took place on the beach in Mexico.

For her friend’s special day, Gaga wore a pink silk spaghetti strap dress and a pair of diamond earrings, her hair down in long, neon pink waves. She posted several photos of the day on her Instagram Story, including one shot of herself posing on the beach barefoot and holding a bouquet of flowers in the air.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Two of my best friends just got married,” she wrote, tagging Tanno and her husband, Tim Stewart. “Time to party!”

The New York native also shared a series of videos from the reception, in which she danced on a bar with Tanno and a pair of friends to Usher’s “Yeah!”

The previous evening, Tanno shared a snap of her bridal party at her rehearsal dinner. Gaga wore a flowing black dress with a chest cutout and large hoop earrings, her pink hair piled in a bun on top of her head.

“What a perfect rehearsal dinner under the stars with all my besties,” Tanno wrote. “My bridal party!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Nicole Tanno (@sarahtannomakeup) on Nov 15, 2019 at 12:10pm PST

Gaga attended Tanno’s bachelorette party last month, and while the bash took place one day after Gaga fell off the stage in Las Vegas and injured her back, the Oscar winner shared on her Instagram Story that she wouldn’t let her injury get her down.

“I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn’t miss my bestfriends bachelorette dinner,” she wrote alongside a selfie in which she also had pink hair and was holding a pair of “Bridesmaid” glasses. Over a photo of herself and Tanno, Gaga shared, “An about to be married woman and me, a single lady.”

The musician has had pink hair since October, previously referencing her new look in an Instagram post celebrating the success of the A Star Is Born soundtrack.

“A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a pink and black houndstooth dress and sparkling jewelry, holding up a celebratory plaque that declared the movie’s soundtrack six times platinum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 5, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Theo Wargo