See Lady Gaga With Jet Black Hair in Throwback Snap Before She Was Famous

In honor of turning 32 last Wednesday, Lady Gaga took to social media to share a throwback unrecognizable snapshot of herself rocking black hair.

While Gaga has been known for a million different looks, the “Born This Way” singer gifted fans on March 28 with a photo of herself from 2007, right before she would transform into the artist we know today.

Here’s me in 2007 right before I dyed my hair blonde and released Just Dance. It’s now 2018 and I’m so blessed to be turning 32 with a fanbase of Little Monsters I’ve watched spread a message of acceptance and kindness for 10 years now. 💕 pic.twitter.com/n3dPG7ZQ2H — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 28, 2018

“Here’s me in 2007 right before I dyed my hair blonde and released ‘Just Dance,’” Gaga captioned the throwback shot featuring the New York in a leopard print top, paired with sequin shorts. “It’s now 2018 and I’m so blessed to be turning 32 with a fanbase of Little Monsters I’ve watched spread a message of acceptance and kindness for 10 years now.”

From the looks of her social media interaction with fans and trending engagement with events like the recent March For Our Lives protest, Gaga is on the road to recovery after cancelling the remaining dates on her Joanne World Tour last month due in part to “severe back pain.“

In a statement written by both Gaga and her rep Live Nation, the 32-year-old apologized to her fans for the sudden cancellation of her illness on Twitter.

“I’m so devastated,” Gaga wrote. “I don’t know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don’t do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home. We’re canceling the last 10 shows of my Joanne World Tour. I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control.”

Last September, Gaga shared with fans that she was suffering from fibromyalgia after many watched her documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two and wanted to spread awareness about the debilitating condition.

Aptly named after her 2016 Grammy-nominated album, Joanne, the tour had 10 remaining dates across Europe.