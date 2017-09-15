Lady Gaga Hospitalized With Severe Pain

Lady Gaga has been hospitalized with severe pain, the singer shared on Instagram Thursday.

Posting a photo of the “Rio” tattoo on the back of her neck, Gaga wrote, “I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain. But am in good hands w/ the very best doctors. Please don’t forget my love for you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She continued, “Remember years ago when I tattooed Rio on my neck, the tattoo was written by children in the favelas. Rio You hold a special place in my heart I love you.”

The singer was to perform on Friday in Brazil, but canceled the show due to her pain. A second post on her Instagram wrote that Gaga had to withdraw from performing at Rock In Rio.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

“Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals,” the post read. “She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding.”

A third post showed Gaga’s arm on a hospital bed as the singer received an IV drip.

“Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough to come to Rock In Rio,” she wrote. “I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. I’m so sorry, and I love you so much.”

The singer’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, reveals her struggle with a chronic illness, and Gaga shared on Twitter this week that the illness she suffers from is fibromyalgia.

She wrote, “In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it.”

In a response to a fan, she added, “I am praying that more and more people come forward and we can all share what helps/hurts so we can help each other.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @ladygaga, Getty / Valerie Macon

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!