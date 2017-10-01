Lady Gaga Shares New Health Update

Lady Gaga has shared another health update with her fans and assured them that she is getting better.

This new update comes after she postponed the European leg of her Joanne world tour due to chronic pain.

The “Bad Romance” singer, 31, tweeted on Friday, September 29, “Gettin’ stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can’t wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour.”

What a killer article. Gettin’ stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can’t wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour #PawsUp https://t.co/p37b7dM8wC — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017

Earlier in September, Gaga announced that she was postponing several shows in an emotional message on Instagram.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out,” the A Star Is Born actress, who suffers from fibromyalgia, wrote.

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference,” continued the six-time Grammy award winner. “I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.”

Since announcing her health issues, she has received an outpouring of support from her fans and fellow singers, including Beyoncé.

Gaga’s Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two featured a glimpse into the singer’s battle with chronic pain. She revealed that she suffers from muscle spasms from a hip injury a few years ago.