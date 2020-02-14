Lady Gaga Dons Bold Bleached Eyebrows in New Selfie

Lady Gaga fans did a double take Wednesday when the songstress showed off her newly-bleached eyebrows in a makeup-free selfie on Instagram. Gaga, 33, revealed yet another bold aspect of her beauty look while donning a turquoise blue crewneck sweater with her cotton candy pink hair tied into a front top knot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2020 at 9:10pm PST

“Sushi!!!!!” she captioned the photo with several emojis, including the sushi, heart and smiley face emoji, as well as the hashtag,

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gaga’s famous friends and fans alike reacted to the new photo with oodles of praise, inducing singer Icona Pop, who left three red heart emojis. Gaga’s hairstylist Frederic Apiras left a string of pink hearts.

“Hot,” wrote Demi Lovato.

“How cute are you,” one fan said.

“I love u,” another wrote.

Others thought Gaga’s bleached eyebrows were hinting at something else. “Surely no eyebrows means a new album about to drop,” someone said.

“i’m telling you i smell an album,” another wrote.

The post comes about a week after Gaga introduced her new boyfriend, Michael Polansky, making their relationship Instagram official.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” she captioned a photo of herself sitting on her new man’s lap while in Florida for the Super Bowl. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

Gaga and Polansky were spotted leaving Hard Rock Stadium in Miami together after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. But the couple has apparently been together for longer than that; on New Year’s Eve, PDA-filled photos of Gaga and Polansky, who is the CEO of San Francisco-based organization Parker Group, were taken in Las Vegas.

It’s Gaga’s second relationship since she and ex-fiancé Christian Carino split in early 2019. “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told PEOPLE about the breakup at the time. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Speculation that their relationship had ended began when fans noticed she was not wearing her engagement rings at the Grammy Awards. Fans also noticed she did not mention Carino in her acceptance speech for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for her and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Gaga also briefly dated audio engineer Dan Horton last year.