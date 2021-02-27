Lady Gaga: Dogs Were Returned After Finder Discovered Them Tied up in Alley

✖

On Friday evening, Lady Gaga's stolen French bulldogs, Koji and Gistav, were returned by a woman to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station. According to Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division, the woman was "uninvolved and unassociated" with the attack on Gaga's dog walker, Ray Fischer. TMZ reports that the police "believe the woman who found the dogs is a Good Samaritan who happened upon the dogs and recognized them from all the media attention. We're told the woman saw the email address we posted from Gaga and said she found the dogs, and she was advised to take them to a nearby police station."

TMZ also heard from Gaga's team, and the Oscar winner will "gladly" pay the $500,000 reward to the finder. Gaga posted about the reward on Instagram when she was desperate for her dogs' safe return before they were found on Friday. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," Gaga wrote. "I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero."

Fischer was attacked on Wednesday evening while walking Gaga's three dogs and was shot in the chest. He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is on the mend. "Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," Fischer's family told TMZ. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses, and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

The police published a press release claiming that two men jumped out of a white Nissan Altima four-door at around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday and demanded that Fischer hand over the dogs. The report claims that the two suspects are "black, 20-25 years of age, blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun" and "a male black, 20-25 years of age, wearing dark clothing." The search is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the case detectives at 213-486-6840. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) to use LAPDonline.org.