Lady Gaga Confirms Relationship on Instagram

In a year that Lady Gaga has been particularly outspoken about the personal pain and strife in her life (like her battle with fibromyalgia and her best friend’s passing from cancer), she’s sharing a good bit of news on social media.

On Sunday, the “Million Reasons” singer shared a sweet Snapchat pic of her and talent agent Christian Carino set against a brilliant sunset. In the photo, Carino is holding up a bikini-clad Gaga as they gaze into each others’ eyes in front of the water.

The 31-year-old, whose Joanne album had its one-year anniversary this month and recently went platinum, also shared the image on her Instagram Story with a “Sunday Funday” text overlay.

Gaga has stayed mum about her love life ever since her split from fiancé and Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney in July 2016.

The latest photo confirms the relationship between the music industry aficionados, but fans shouldn’t be too surprised by the public display of affection. In February, the love birds were taking selfies and kissing on the field before Gaga’s performance at the Super Bowl LI halftime show.

Carino represents Gaga at the Creative Artists Agency, as well as a host of major celebrities like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez. He has even joined Gaga on her Joanne tour around the country. During a downpour in New York, he was waiting backstage to check on her.

“When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay,” Gaga said, according to Page Six. “The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.”