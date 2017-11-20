Lady Gaga Gets Her Pose on at the AMAs Red Carpet

Ahead of Lady Gaga‘s knockout American Music Awards performance Sunday night, the singer hit a makeshift red carpet to serve up her signature brand of fierce, and while she wasn’t actually at the awards in Los Angeles, she still looked flawless.

#AMAsRedCarpet #AMAsxGAGA #AMAs wearing #Alaïa A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

The pop star got her pose on in a black Alaïa bodycon dress, paying tribute to the late designer Azzedine Alaïa, who passed away on Nov. 18. Gaga and Alaïa had worked together for years, and the singer paid tribute to her late friend with a pair of classic Alaïa looks, sharing photos of the night on Instagram.

Gaga accessorized her look with a pair of sky-high black platform stilettoes, which might make walking difficult for some people who haven’t been rocking monster heels for years. Though she kept things simple when it came to her clothes, the star kicked things up with ’80s-inspired curls and rose gold-metallic makeup.

#AMAs heeere we goooo!! #AMAsRedCarpet #AMAsxGaga Styling @tomeerebout @sandraamador.xx Hair @fredericaspiras Makeup @sarahtannomakeup Photo @alex.j.dolan A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

The singer later performed her song “The Cure” live from her Joanne World Tour stop in Washington, D.C.

