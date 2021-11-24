Lacey Chabert Reveals Devastating Loss of Sister Wendy: ‘Our Hearts Are Shattered’

Lacey Chabert has suffered the loss of older sister Wendy. The Mean Girls actress, 39, shared the difficult news on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo of her late sister with a touching message. “My beautiful sister, Wendy,” she began. “Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone.”

“We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever,” she continued. “The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity.” Chabert concluded by asking her followers to keep her family, especially Wendy’s two sons, in their “hearts and prayers.”

Several of Chabert’s famous friends and colleagues gathered in the comments to send their love. Candace Cameron Bure wrote, “Lacy (sic), we are praying for you, your family and Wendy’s family. We love you, always here for you my sweet sweet friend,” while Danica McKeller added, “Oh my goodness, Lacey. I love you so much and am sending prayers and love to you. I don’t know what I could possibly do but please call on me if I can do anything at all.”

Tamera and Tahj Mowry both left messages to Chabert, with Tamera commenting, “Oh dear Lacey! I’m so so sorry!!!!!!! Praying for you, Wendy’s family and your family!” Tahj added in his own comment, “So sorry Lacey sending love and I pray God sends his healing power to you and your family.” The official Hallmark Channel Instagram also sent its love to the Christmas at Castle Hart star: “We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Sending our love and strength to you and your family during this time,” the network wrote.

The A Wish for Christmas actress celebrated National Sisters Day in August with a post dedicated to Wendy and her other older sister, Crissy. “Couldn’t let #nationalsistersday pass without saying how much I love my two sisters,” she captioned a sweet throwback photo. “They are the best big sisters ever and I thank God for them every day. Love you Wendy and Crissy.”