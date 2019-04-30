‘Mean Girls’ 15th Anniversary: See the Cast 15 Years Later

It’s been 15 years to the day that Mean Girls premiered, and the cast of the iconic teen comedy has come a long way since then.

Released in theaters on April 30, 2004, Mean Girls became an instant classic, and proved its popularity status by raking in $129 million on a budget of $17 million.

The film was also a launchpad for many of the cast members, as some have gone on to have award-nominated careers.

Scroll down to see the what the cast of Mean Girls is up to now!

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan was already a pretty big star by the time Mean Girls came along, but the film is easily her most memorable of all-time.

He career has been a bit of a roller coaster since, but these days she is busy managing her beach club in Mykonos, Greece.

MTV is documenting it for her new reality TV series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

Rachel McAdams

Mean Girls was not Rachel McAdams’ first film role, but her transformation into Regina George has been imprinted into pop culture for all of eternity.

McAdams has since gone on to build an illustrious acting career, with her most recent film being 2018’s hit comedy Game Night.

Just a couple months after Game Night premiered, McAdams gave birth to her first child — a baby boy — with her boyfriend, screenwriter Jamie Linden.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried played the ditzy-but-adorable Karen Smith in Mean Girls, her first major film role.

In the years after the film came out, she too went on to become a big star, appearing in films such as Jennifer’s Body, Les Misérables, First Reformed, and the Mamma Mia! franchise.

Currently, she has three more films posed to be released, one of which is animated film titled Scoob, which is a reboot of the Scooby Doo franchise.

Lacey Chabert

Mean Girls’ most “fetch” character was Lacy Chabert’s Gretchen Wieners, who was maybe as much of an airhead as Karen, but it might honestly be a toss-up.

Chabert has continued to act through the years, most recently appearing in a number of Hallmark television movies.

She is also a mom now, and spends most of her time raising 2-year-old daughter Julia with husband David Nehdar.

Lizzy Caplan

Means Girls was also the first major film role for Lizzy Caplan, who played the gothic Janis Ian.

Caplan has since become an well-respected actress, having earned multiple high-profile award nominations for her roll as Virginia E. Johnson on Showtime’s Masters of Sex.

Next up, she will play the lead roll in Season 2 of Hulu’s Castle Rock.

Daniel Franzese

Mean Girls has a number of classic lines, but probably the most underrated moment of the movie is when Daniel Franzese’s Damian Leigh yells out “She doesn’t even go here!” while a crying girl who turns out to be a from a different school pours her heart out in during a mandatory group therapy session for all the ladies of North Shore High School.

These days, Franzese continues to act but also has spent time cultivating a great stand-up comedy career.

Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennett played high school heartthrob Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, Regina’s ex and the object of desire for Lohans’ Cady.

Bennett has also continued acting throughout the years but also has hosted Food Network shows like Cake Wars and Cupcake Wars.

In 2017, Bennett came out as gay and revealed that he was in a relationship with Jaymes Vaughan, who was once a contestant on Amazing Race and currently co-hosts entertainment news show Celebrity Page.

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler

Mean Girls was written by SNL alum Tina Fey and was actually her first ever major film-writing credit.

Fey was also cast in the film as teacher Ms. Sharon Norbury and brought her SNL co-star Amy Poehler along to play Regina’s mom, June George.

Since then, the two have gone on to work together in a number of other projects, including the films Baby Mama and Sisters. They also co-hosted the Golden Globes together from 2013 to 2015

Next up, they will appear together in the movie Wine Country, which Poehler also directed. The film debuts on Netflix on May 10.

Mean Girls is now streaming on HBO NOW.