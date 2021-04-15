Kyra Sedgwick Recalls the Awkward Time at Tom Cruise's House When She Pushed the 'Panic Button'

✖

Kyra Sedgwick revealed why she will not be seen at Tom Cruise's home for a dinner party anytime soon. While on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, the actress revealed how one mistake she made at a dinner in the early 1990s may have hurt her relationship with her Born on the Fourth of July co-star. Sedgewick now stars in ABC's new sitcom, Call Your Mother.

Sedgwick told host Drew Barrymore she was once over Cruise's home while her husband, Kevin Bacon, was making A Few Good Men with Cruise. "It's a pretty good story. It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story," the former The Closer star explained, notes PEOPLE. "So I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we got invited over to dinner. I had worked with Tom [on Born On The Fourth Of July] but Kev was doing [A Few Good Men]." They were invited to dinner with Cruise, alongside Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, A Few Good Men director Rob Reiner, and Cruise's then-wife, Nicole Kidman.

"It was one of those nights that I often don't get invited to and so there was this like fireplace mantle and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle," Sedgwick, 55, said. "I was like, 'Oh what is that little button?' So I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting will happen. Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous."

After thinking that nothing happened, Sedgewick interrupted Crusie when he was telling a story to say that she pressed a button. Curse said it was a "panic button." Then, "the cops came, they had to stop the screening, they had to see Tom….I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something," Sedgwick said. "I didn't get invited back." Sedgwick laughed as she told the story, but it is worth noting that both Bacon and Sedgwick have never made another movie with Cruise.

Sedgwick can now be seen in Call Your Mother, which debuted on ABC in January. In the show, she stars as a retired teacher and mother who tries to reconnect with her adult children living in Los Angeles. Joey Brigg and Rachel Sennott star as her children. New episodes air on ABC Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can stream past episodes on Hulu.

Bacon recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show with his own funny story to share. He recalled how Sedgwick suddenly admitted three months after they got engaged that she did not like the engagement ring. She "felt terrible" about it, but Bacon, 62, said it was fine and they exchanged the ring. The two have been married since 1988 and are parents to two children, Travis and Sosie.

