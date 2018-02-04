Listen to the Exact Moment Kylie Jenner’s Baby Was Born

Kylie Jenner is giving her fans an intimate first look at the birth of her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s first baby.

Shocking fans on Super Bowl Sunday, the 20-year-old confirmed that she had given birth on Feb. 1 to her daughter after disappearing from the public eye amid pregnancy rumors for months.

But in an 11-minute video she dropped on YouTube Sunday, she allowed Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans in on the last several months of her life, which she spent reflecting and preparing to becoming a first-time mom.

And in the last moments of the video (10:30 to start), fans can hear the little girl’s entrance into the world as Jenner is coached through the final moments of labor and the baby makes her first cries in the world.

The first glimpse of the baby girl is also revealed in those final moments.

The doc begins with footage of Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner giving birth to Kylie on Aug. 10, 1997. Then it fast forwards to current day, with best friend Jordyn Woods discussing the moment Kylie first discovered she was pregnant.

One day, I was in your mom’s bathroom with her, and she took a little test,” Woods says.

Kylie interrupts,” We were sitting in the tub.”

Woods replies, “You were sitting on the tub. I was standing by the counter. … Then she passed it to me after, like ‘surprise!’ She just looked at me weird. I didn’t know that’s what she was doing, so when she passed it to me, I was like [speechless].”

In addition to the documentary, Jenner also revealed a message to her followers about her absence from the public eye during her pregnancy.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner wrote. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st, and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

