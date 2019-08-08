Kylie Jenner Won’t ‘Talk Trash’ on Jordyn Woods After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods‘ friendship suffered a serious blow earlier this year after Woods kissed Tristan Thompson at a party, resulting in the entire Kardashian family cutting ties with her.

While Jenner and Woods are no longer close, a source told Us Weekly that the Kylie Cosmetics founder won’t “talk trash” about her former bestie.

“None of the Kardashian/Jenners are speaking to Jordyn, but Kylie still won’t trash talk Jordyn,” the source said. “She doesn’t wish her ill will.”

Up until recently, Jenner had been the only member of her family who still followed Woods on Instagram, though the 21-year-old unfollowed the model in late July, soon after Woods was seen hanging out with Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend James Harden.

While Jenner has not publicly spoken about her situation with her ex-BFF, Woods addressed the duo’s relationship in the September issue of Cosmpolitan UK.

“I love her,” Woods said of the reality star. “That’s my homie.”

“I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” she added before musing, “A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, Jenner criticized sister Kim Kardashian for bullying Woods online after the scandal unfolded and Kim had posted videos of herself singing along to songs that referenced cheating.

“I just feel like we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this. I feel like, call her or talk to her in person,” Jenner told her sister. “We just don’t need to bully anyone.”

While multiple members of the family did criticize Woods publicly, the 21-year-old told Cosmopolitan that she needed to step back and decide how to respond to the situation.

“I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know?” she said. “How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react.”

“I don’t believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion. I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me,” she continued. “Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But shit happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”

