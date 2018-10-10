Kylie Jenner Reveals She’s Using Lip Fillers Again

Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she has returned to using lip fillers after a brief break, discussing a trip to the doctor’s office on her Instagram Story this week.

The reality star shared a selfie from the office, posting a photo of herself in a white bathrobe and giving a shoutout to Pawnta Cosmetic Dermatology.

“Thanks @pawna for coming through late last night with a lip touch up!” she wrote.

Jenner previously revealed that she had stopped using lip fillers in July, sharing the news in an Instagram comment.

“I got rid of all my filler,” she wrote in response to a fan who said she looked like “the old Kylie” in one photo.

After years of speculation, Jenner finally opened up about her decision to get lip fillers on her show, Life of Kylie, revealing that she overlined her lips for a time before ultimately deciding to fill them.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips,” she said. “I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like,’I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done.”

Though Jenner only confirmed she had stopped filling her lips in July, it’s likely she also didn’t get any injections while pregnant with her daughter, Stormi, who she welcomed in February.

While she won’t be having another baby anytime soon, the 21-year-old recently revealed on her Snapchat that she does want more children.

“Am I going to have another baby?” she said. “I want another baby but ‘when?’ is the question and I’m definitely not ready right this second. And I don’t know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I’d love to share more of that with you guys.”

Fans also asked whether Jenner had thought of any names for her next child, with the reality star revealing that she’d like to have another girl.

“Have I thought of baby names for my next baby?” she said. “Um I have, but I haven’t found anything that I love love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name, that’s all I know.”

