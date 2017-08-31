Kylie Jenner Says She’s ‘Genuinely Happy Right Now’ After Split From Tyga

Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner ended her relationship with her rapper boyfriend Tyga, and now the young business mogul is saying that she is “genuinely happy right now.”

According to Us Weekly, Jenner opens up in an upcoming episode of her E! series Life with Kylie, saying, “I’ve had more fun this past month than I have in like years. Like the last three years of my life were just like a blur. I just stayed in the house all day.”

She then goes on to say, “Now it’s like, I feel like I can be more myself,” Jenner continues. “I feel way more free. I’m just like really, genuinely happy right now.”

Apparently, Tyga feels much of the same way Jenner does, as in a recent interview he said, “I have love for her but I’m not in love with her no more.”

In another recent episode of her new series, Jenner further shared her feelings on the breakup by saying, “You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with. It’s a lot. Most of the time it’s just not true. Like, you have no idea what I’m like in a relationship, [or] what kind of bond I have with somebody else.”

She continued, “You cannot win with internet. There’s no winning. It’s just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes.”

As of late, Jenner has been dating rapper Travis Scott. Speaking to journalists, a source close to the couple was quoted as saying, “Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga. There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy.”