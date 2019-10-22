Kylie Jenner Is Trying to Trademark ‘Rise and Shine’ After Viral Video Success

It’s been a week since Kylie Jenner‘s “Rise and Shine” song went viral and now the young billionaire is trying to trademark the three words according to documents obtained by The Blast. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly filed several applications to get the process started. But that’s not the only thing she’s trying to trademark, according to the outlet, she’s also trying to do the same thing for her daughter Stormi.

Jenner’s new catchphrase caught the attention of many and now she’s trying to make a profit off of it — which is probably why she’s a billionaire, she’s always thinking of ways to create income. She’s now selling merchandise on her website that reads the slogan so fans can support the mogul. Multiple sweatshirts have popped up on her online store for $65 a piece.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It all started when Jenner pushed out a 16 minute video on YouTube that featured her giving fans a complete tour of the Kylie Costmetics headquarters. After showing off her fabulous decor and one-stop-shop of an office for the celebrity, towards the end she woke her daughter Stormi up form a nap then sang the words “rise and shine.” Not only did fans take notice, but so did celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.

Cyrus shared a fake video of Jenner pretending to stand on The Voice stage as she sings “Rise and Shine” as judges and former judges like Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton all press their buttons as their chairs turn around.

Grande asked if she could potentially do something with the new phrase, and Jenner responded by giving approval only if she could appear in the music video.

Jenner has since changed her Instagram profile to read: “Rise and Shine.” She also Photoshopped an image with her face inside the Sun Baby from the popular kids series Teletubbies and posted it to her account. Her new found fame is flying so high, even her brother Rob Kardashian shared a video of his sister on Instagram — something he doesn’t do often — that shows her mouthing the famous words.

The 22-year-old just can’t stop making headlines this year after dealing with a lot of ups and downs. She was recognized by Forbes as the youngest self-made billionaire, but then unfortunately called off her friendship with Jordyn Woods after she confessed to kissing Tristan Thompson — the father of Khloé Kardashian’s baby, True. Then, taking a break from boyfriend Travis Scott, the father of Stormi, and now fans wonder if she might venture into a singing career.