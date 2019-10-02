Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Will Continue to Co-Parent Daughter Stormi, Breakup Reports Says

Shockwaves were sent around the Internet when TMZ dropped the news that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were splitting up. The couple had been together for over two years before the break. Sources tell the outlet that the two had grown apart, attempted to work things out but ended up not finding what they were looking for.

The breakup report also shares the tidbit that the two will continue to co-parent their daughter, Stormi Webster. The two welcomed their one-year-old daughter on Feb. 1, 2018.

While Jenner and Scott’s relationship seems to have eroded, the bond both of them have developed with Stormi has seemed very genuine. On numerous occasions, the two have shared how much they have changed since bringing in a child to the world.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Scott explained what Stormi has meant to him in such a short amount of time.

“You know that just takes over your whole body,” Scott said. “I never thought I could just like love something so hard you know. It’s crazy.”

This came after Jenner told Ellen that watching her then-boyfriend and Stormi play together is “the most funny thing ever.”

While both Jenner and Scott live active lives on social media, neither feature their daughter frequently. The Keeping up with the Kardashian star shared a photo last of Stormi on August 13. It was a snapshot of her embracing Stormi, “sweetest love I’ve ever known.”

Jenner also brought her along on an eventful weekend attending Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding. Notably missing from the big day was Scott.

Scott, meanwhile, is preparing for a busy week ahead as he is set to debut a new single. He shared the news on Instagram previously, hyping up the release of “Highest in the Room” for Friday. Fans of his suspect this could lead into his highly anticipated fourth studio album following the uber-successful, “Astroworld.”

The two’s relationship appeared to be going strong as they graced the latest issue of Playboy. In it, they spoke highly and passionately about one another.

Jenner even shared how the two have the same goals and passions in life.

“Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger,” she said of Scott.

Stay tuned to PopCulture.com as more details emerge from the Jenner and Scott fallout.