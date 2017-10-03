Kylie Jenner Stars in Strange New Video Set to Travis Scott’s Music

While Kylie Jenner avoids confirming or denying a single word about her reported pregnancy, she’s been either promoting her new fall lip kit (from the chest up, of course) or posting throwback pictures on social media.

But lost in the flurry of pregnancy news in September was a strange video for V Magazine and SHOW Studio that the 20-year-old starred in.

Set to supposed baby daddy Travis Scott’s song “Goosebumps,” the video consisted of a number of close-up shots of Jenner’s sheer clothing, shimmery makeup and metallic lip jewelry.

Jenner fans will recognize her outfits from her risqué (and first nude) photo shoot with V Magazine where she put her famous figure on display in front of backlights and beneath lightweight, shimmery dresses.

Scott’s song “Goosebumps” consists of lyrics like “I get those goosebumps every time, yeah, you come around, yeah / You ease my mind, make everything feel fine,” further fueling the fire that these two lovebirds are set on starting a family together.

Jenner has spoken out about being a young mom multiple times over the years, even going so far as to say she doesn’t “believe in after 30.”

“I don’t want to start [having] a baby when I’m 30,” Jenner told Paper in April 2016. “I don’t believe in after 30.”

She even said that when she’s 30, she wants to be secluded from life in the spotlight.

“When I’m like 30, I want to go off the map, have a family and live in Malibu with a farm, and just raise my own chickens,” she told Interview in 2015.

While Jenner hasn’t confirmed or denied the pregnancy reports, the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!, so we have a feeling we’ll be hearing more as the season goes on.