Kylie Jenner Reveals Topless Photo While Smoking, And Fans Have Words

After a pair of revealing photos with her sisters, Kylie Jenner has posted a new topless photo to Instagram, and some of her followers are not happy about it.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

In the black-and-white photo, Jenner is seen topless, laying down on her stomach. While the revealing nature of it isn’t a new phenomenon, what she’s doing in the bed is stirring up trouble.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen smoking something in the picture, and it doesn’t appear to be a cigarette. While it could be a hand-rolled one, it’s most likely a joint.

While more than 1 million people have liked the photo in the hour its been available, some were a bit disappointed that one of their favorite celebs was flaunting smoking marijuana.

“Baby don’t smoke it’s not good for you,” one commenter said, adding an old-school sad-face emoticon.

“Wow Seriously why,” wrote another. “smok(ing) pot is nasty”

Some others were a bit more positive, expressing their love for Kylie despite their disapproval.”

“smoking is bad boo but I still got mad love 4 u,” commented one follower.

In the end, it’s unlikely Kylie will cease smoking based on those comments. At the end of the day, they’re a minority compared to the thousands that love the photo and just want Kylie to notice them in the comment section.

However, this wasn’t the first time Kylie has uploaded a steamy, topless black-and-white photo to Instagram.

On May 19, the reality TV star shared a photo in the exact same style, and its stunning.

In this earlier shot, Kylie is seen in a similar pose as she seductively stares into the camera. We even see a glimpse of a tiny tattooed heart on her left arm.

🦋🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 19, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

