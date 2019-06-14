Khloe Kardashian Accused of Blackface in New Video With Kylie Jenner

Khloé Kardashian is being accused of blackface after she appeared alongside younger sister Kylie Jenner in a recent video with a noticeably darker complexion.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21, sat alongside one another for a recent Q&A shared to Jenner’s Instagram account on Thursday ahead of the launch of the Koko Kollection.

“In honor of the Koko Kollection launching TOMORROW! i asked [Khloe Kardashian] some burning hard questions,” Jenner captioned the video, in which she lead the Q&A session.

Although meant to garner attention for the latest launch in her Kylie Cosmetics empire, the video drew more attention over the tone of Kardashian’s skin, with many accusing her of blackface.

“But why is Khloe in blackface?” one person asked.

“Khloe looks hella tanned,” another pointed out.

“Khloe looks so different and a good 10 shades darker,” a third fan noted.

“Does Khloe look darker than usual or is it the lighting?” another asked.

Kardashian, who was recently accused of cultural appropriation after she dressed as Diana Ross for the singer’s 75th birthday, has not yet responded to the criticism, though she is far from the first member of her family to face such accusations.

In June of 2015, Kim Kardashian West faced criticism after a photo shoot to promote her then-new line of makeup showed her with a darker skin tone. Speaking out on the matter shortly after, she explained that the darker complexion was due to possible coloration issues with the contrast and to the fact that she was tan during the time of the photo shoot.

“I would obviously never want to offend anyone,” she said. “I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”

“Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos,” she added. “We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely, I have learned from it.”

Meanwhile, both of the Jenner siblings have also faced similar criticisms, with Kylie being accused of blackface in 2015, which she blamed on “a black light and neon lights,” and Kendall Jenner facing backlash for a 2018 Vogue photoshoot in which she wore an afro.