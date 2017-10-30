People Are Calling out Kim Kardashian’s Halloween Costume for Cultural Appropriation

Kim Kardashian has been killing the Halloween game this year, dressing as some of the most iconic musical talents of our time. But her latest costume is sparking outrage among some of the artist’s fans.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member posted a picture of her dressed as the late artist Aaliyah in a glimmering bra and large rhinestone choker Sunday, captioning the sexy video, “Baby Girl Aaliyah.”

The R&B star was killed at the age of 22 in a plane crash and is seen by many as an icon struck down in her prime.

Kim dressing as the tragic figure struck some fans as insensitive to her memory, while others coined her a fake fan of the “Try Again” singer.

I’ve watched enough KUWTK to be able to “strongly assume” she never gave a shit about Aaliyah or hip-hop/ and r&b culture in general. — Shaurenza Jiménez (@Shaurenza) October 29, 2017

Some called Kim out for dressing as a black woman amid her complicated and controversial history with cultural appropriation.

Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but ok… 🙄 — Blogger Cassie (@LAGrlCrookdSmle) October 29, 2017

Others said calling Kim’s costume cultural appropriation was ignoring actual racism in the world.

Sis we have real issues and actual racism to be “offended” because someone wanted to dress like a legendary pop star. Ain’t even blackface — Its Marc (@Marc_Geer) October 29, 2017

The 37-year-old revealed Saturday that her theme for this year’s Halloween was musical icons, tweeting, “My Halloween theme this year is ICONS! Musical legends!!! Paying homage to some of my faves!”

My Halloween theme this year is ICONS! Musical legends!!! Paying homage to some of my faves! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

She’s definitely been on theme. Friday, she recreated Cher’s midriff-baring 1973 Academy Awards look alongside Food God Jonathan Cheban, who dressed as Sonny Bono.

Sonny & Cher pic.twitter.com/JMLRko409q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017

Saturday, Kim and sis Kourtney dressed as Madonna and Michael Jackson at the 1991 Academy Awards in a sparkling white gown and dapper suit.