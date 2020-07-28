Hair never looked so fancy! While wigs and fun-colored hair is totally in, Cardi B just took her hair to a new level. The rapper posted a few photos of herself to her Instagram page showing off her Louis Vuitton outfit and hair!

In the first photo, Cardi's outfit takes main stage as she wears the designer's signature colors and look in a two-piece outfit, accessorized with a handbag. In the second photo is when she really wowed fans as the famous LV print was plastered all down her long, blonde ponytail. The photo was taken from behind to give her followers a great glimpse of her fashion designed hair — a look that hasn't been seen before.

In her caption she revealed that designer Baba Jagne actually made a skirt into the shirt. Not only was her outfit and hair enough to drop jaws, but she complimented her look with black-heeled platform sandals, gorgeous chain anklets, hoop earrings, two cuff bracelets and the Louis Vuitton Chapeau 40 Monogram Reverse bag, which is estimated at $7,000 according to Us Weekly.

Her luscious look is much different than her show-stopping natural look. In a recent video, Cardi showed off her natural hair and her daughter Kulture was along for the ride. The 27-year-old's typical look includes neon wigs of all different lengths, but in her video she revealed that her natural hair is actually very long. She admitted that unlike Kulture, her hair is straight, but full-bodied. While she detailed her natural look, she also admitted that she gives herself hair masks to keep the health of her hair up to par.

"Okay guys, so this is really how my hair is," she started the clip. "My hair gets like this when you blow-dry it. Then two days later it just puffs up like this, even when [I] braid it. This is my hair texture. My hair is not curly... my daughter's hair is curly. But my s— just don't get curly at all. It's just straight like this." She continued with, "I still need moisture. It's just a good hair mask to help your hair grow. All the good things that you put in your body, you got to put in your hair." She then joked that while fans may drink soda, that's not an ingredient that should be added to their hair.