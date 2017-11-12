Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors With Latest Snap

While the world awaits confirmation that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, new video posted to her social media has many wondering if the reality TV star is engaged to rapper Travis Scott.

On Saturday, a legion of Jenner’s fans spotted a very large diamond sparkler on her ring finger as she was driving, assumingly to her sister’s baby shower in Bel-Air, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about that big ring, some of them, kind of mad that she now spawned a new conspiracy.

Now Kylie Jenner has released a proposal conspiracy on snapchat showing a ring on her finger, I think everyone is done with the rumours like who cares? — stanley (@chloe___stanley) November 12, 2017

Why is kylie Jenner flexing a big ass engagement looking ring on snap? Lordt lol — bebe le strange ❥ Ⓥ (@_coconutqueen) November 12, 2017

kylie jenner flashing a diamond on her ring finger while a travis scott song is in the background is just…a little pathetic of attention seeking; like its too obvious girl — andreita (@senseiandrea) November 12, 2017

Lol. Is @KylieJenner engaged – that ring on the left hand 🙃 what has my life come to??z — Máñïàç. 🌐 (@shirvani_mariam) November 12, 2017

K so anyone seen @KylieJenner snapchat, that’s a hella big ass ring on that finger and that Bentley is making me feel all sorts of good things 💍💑🚗 — itsQueenindi (@indy5004) November 12, 2017

Did anybody else see Kylie show us her ring on her left RING FINGER on snap or was that just me @KylieJenner — Celestial Shuler (@celestialkarina) November 12, 2017

While Jenner did not share any captions to her video or dive further into what the ring could possibly mean, fans will be wondering more and more every day.

Earlier Saturday, Jenner shared images on Snapchat of sudden pink hued fixation, suggesting to fans the slew of images might be Easter eggs regarding her unborn child’s gender with boyfriend Scott.

This past summer, it was reported Jenner was pregnant with Scott, and were five months along. TMZ reports that sources close to the couple confirmed the pair is expecting a daughter and that Scott has been telling friends the sex of the baby.

“Kylie has always talked about being a mom at some point sooner rather than later,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that Jenner’s sisters are “all really happy for Kylie.”