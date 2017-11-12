Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors With Latest Snap

While the world awaits confirmation that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, new video posted to her social media has many wondering if the reality TV star is engaged to rapper Travis Scott.

On Saturday, a legion of Jenner’s fans spotted a very large diamond sparkler on her ring finger as she was driving, assumingly to her sister’s baby shower in Bel-Air, California.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about that big ring, some of them, kind of mad that she now spawned a new conspiracy.

While Jenner did not share any captions to her video or dive further into what the ring could possibly mean, fans will be wondering more and more every day.

Earlier Saturday, Jenner shared images on Snapchat of sudden pink hued fixation, suggesting to fans the slew of images might be Easter eggs regarding her unborn child’s gender with boyfriend Scott.

This past summer, it was reported Jenner was pregnant with Scott, and were five months along. TMZ reports that sources close to the couple confirmed the pair is expecting a daughter and that Scott has been telling friends the sex of the baby.

“Kylie has always talked about being a mom at some point sooner rather than later,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that Jenner’s sisters are “all really happy for Kylie.”

