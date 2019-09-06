Kylie Jenner Says Sisters Tease Her for Her Billionaire Status

Kylie Jenner was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire earlier this year, but apparently the title doesn’t exempt her from a bit of friendly teasing from her famous family.

“When we’re in a group chat talking about where we should go for a trip, they’re like, ‘Kylie? You going to pay for it?’” the 22-year-old said during an upcoming appearance on the Monday season premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Just stuff like that.”

Kylie recently took a lavish vacation to Italy and France to celebrate her 22nd birthday and a successful year for her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics.

“They just joke with me, just sister love,” she added to DeGeneres. “They’re all really proud of me, for sure.”

Kylie added that her sisters don’t actually expect her to foot their bills, though mom mom Kris Jenner interjected with a laugh, “Just my stuff. She pays for my stuff.”

While Jenner might be the only member of the family who has surpassed the billion dollar mark, her sisters have all earned fortunes of their own. Kim Kardashian is worth a reported $72 million thanks to her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, her mobile game and other products, and Kendall Jenner was named by Forbes last year as the world’s highest-paid model, earning a reported $22.5 million.

Khloe Kardashian helps to helm her clothing line, Good American, Kourtney Kardashian recently launched her website, Poosh, and Kris manages them all. Each family member also participates in endorsements with various brands, and, of course, they film Keeping Up With the Kardashians, of which Kris serves as executive producer.

Kylie was named as the youngest self-made billionaire in March by Forbes, with her status largely thanks to the massive success of Kylie Cosmetics, which Jenner launched in 2015.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” the reality star said at the time. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

While Kylie had received criticism over her self-made title, she defended her achievement during an interview with Paper magazine when she said that her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, “cut her off at the age of 15.”

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” she said. “What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”

