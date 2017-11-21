New Selfies Have Kylie Jenner Fans Freaking out

Kylie Jenner is currently rumored to be expecting her first child, and fans have been on the lookout for any sign of a baby bump ever since the news hit the internet. Since the reports began circulating, Jenner has hidden her stomach in nearly every social media post she’s made, and her latest snaps have only heightened fans’ belief that the 20-year-old is indeed pregnant.

Happy Monday 🙎🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

In the photos, Jenner sports wet-looking hair and a black turtleneck sweater as she holds the camera close to her face, hiding any glimpse of her stomach and a potential baby bump. Fans were quick to call the reality personality out on her close-up shots, with one writing, “Just face for a couple of months.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source recently told PEOPLE that Jenner is staying out of the spotlight for a reason.

“Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s of course having fun teasing everyone. She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to,” the insider said.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

Aside from posting mysterious selfies, Jenner is currently gearing up to launch the holiday collection for her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner