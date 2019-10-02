Kylie Jenner Seen Headed to Ex Tyga’s Recording Studio in Rolls Royce at 2 a.m. After Party, Video Shows

Following her rumored split from rapper Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner was reportedly seen headed to her ex Tyga‘s recording studio in a Rolls Royce, at 2 a.m. after a party. The Daily Mail was first to report the late night encounter, and also shared photos that were snapped. The outlet reports that Jenner was out with friends Anastasia ‘Stassi’ Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine. The three of them left the West Hollywood nightclub Delilah, and drove right over the Sunset Marquis, where Tyga was reportedly working on music.

The news of Jenner and Scott splitting came on Tuesday evening, with TMZ reporting the alleged breakup, and adding that the two plan to co-parent their daughter Stormi.

However, it’s possible that the split is only temporary, as one source reportedly stated that the couple are just “taking a break.”

The split is certainly a surprise, as the pair just recently did a photo shoot and interview for Playboy magazine, wherein they spoke fondly of their relationship.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” Jenner said about Scott. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

The pair also commented on their sex life, with Scott saying, “A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” and Jenner interjecting, “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong.”

Addressing Scott, Jenner went on to say, “You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can co-exist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a bada— mom.”

As far as her relationship with Tyga, it’s often been reported that the pair have remained good friends following their split a couple of years ago.

The two were said to have begun dating in late 2014, but did not go public with their relationship until 2015. They were on and off until 2017, when they ended things for good, and both started dating other people.

At this time, representatives for Jenner have not commented on why she was visiting Tyga so late at night after her presumed breakup from Scott.