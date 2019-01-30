Kylie Jenner Reportedly Spent $10,000 on Postmates in 2018

Most people spend $10,000 or more a year on a mortgage or car, but not Kylie Jenner — she dropped at least $10,000 on Postmates last year.

The new mom relied on the handy service 365 days out of the year according to Postmates’ series The Receipt. While most of their customers rely on them for lunch and dinner, Jenner’s most popular hour to order was 10 a.m. She ordered from 65 different places over the course of 2018 and holds the record for the most orders in a 10-minute window: four.

There have also been times where she placed multiple orders in one day. For instance, on June 27, she placed five separate orders for her crew during a photo shoot.

At 10 a.m. she ordered a cream cheese bagel from The Bagel Broker. A few hours later, she placed an order at 2:07 p.m. for a six-pack of macaron ice cream sandwiches from Milk, then a few minutes later at 2:11 p.m. she requested a penne bolognese from Mauro’s Cafe at Fred Segal. Then, two minutes after that at 2:13 p.m., Jenner ordered Mexican rice, enchiladas and a tostada salad from Casita del Campo; and after four minutes passed at 2:17 p.m., it was a truffle “Impossible Burger” from Umami Burger.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s most expensive order to date was a bottle of Don Julio Anejo 1942 Tequila. As for her smallest order, it was a bottle of Smartwater and a single carrot.

No worries though, Jenner isn’t breaking the bank with these orders. Forbes recently recognized the young entrepreneur as the youngest and richest “self-made woman” in the publications history and puts her on track to become the youngest “self-made” billionaire ever before turning 23.

Jenner may have spent a hefty amount on Postmates in 2018 or put in a few strange requests, but bear in mind, she was pregnant for the first month — until giving birth to she and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, on Feb. 1. Plus, she was a brand new mom, which obviously kept her busy, so ordering in on a regular basis wasn’t such a bad idea.

While Jenner’s bill may be unforgettable, so was the year of 2018 for the Keeping Up with the Kardshians’ star, which she announced on Instagram.

“Just thinking about how much i love each and every one of you. thank you for all the love and support this year. 2008 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best. i can’t wait for 2019 [kiss emoji],” she captioned the photo of she and Stormi.