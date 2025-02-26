Kylie Jenner Reacts to Death of Friend: ‘The Pain of Losing You Is Just Unbearable’

Kylie Jenner is paying tribute to her close friend and longtime hairstylist Jesus Guerrero following his death at the age of 34. In an emotional Instagram tribute, the reality star and business mogul candidly opened up about the “pain” of Guerrero’s loss, calling him a “light” in her life and a “true artist.”

“Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support,” Jenner wrote alongside a carousel of images s and videos of herself and Guerrero. “I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.”

Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Morphe

She continued, “Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and i don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much.”

“Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again,” she concluded. “I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel.”

Jenner was among the Houston-born artist’s longtime celebrity clients. . Guerrero worked with Jenner for numerous years for appearances and photoshoots, including her Harper’s Bazaar March 2020 cover and her ELLE cover in October 2024. Jenner often posted photos with him on social media, most recently sharing a snap of herself and Guerrero to Instagram on Feb. 12.

Guerrero’s family announced over the weekend that the Los Angeles-based hairstylist passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly.” A source told PEOPLE a few days later that Jenner is covering the cost of his funeral expenses, as his “death hit her hard” and she is “doing everything she can to be supportive and aid his family, including financially. As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money. She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral.”

Guerrero’s family confirmed the report in a Tuesday update to a GoFundMe page created just after his passing, writing, “our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support.” They added that contributions to the GoFundMe “will go toward the costs associated with securing his belongings home. As well as other unexpected expenses to settle his assets. With his death being so unexpected there are many things that weren’t set up for a time like this.”