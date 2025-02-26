Jennifer Lopez ‘in Shock’ After Death of Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

Jennifer Lopez is mourning the loss of celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero following his death at the age of 34. Just days after the Houston-born artist’s family confirmed his sudden and unexpected passing, Lopez penned an emotional social media tribute, calling Guerrero’s passing “senseless and unfair.”

“Jesus,” Lopez began the tribute, which was shared alongside a black-and-white photo of Guerrero. “It’s no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room. You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as you artistry did.

The singer went on to admit that she’s “been having trouble putting the words together the last few days,” Lopez explaining that “the truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair. I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you.”

“Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light. And the beauty and light you left here will live on forever. Rest in peace, sweet angel…” she concluded the post, adding a broken heart emoji.

Lopez was among Guerrero’s list of celebrity clients, which also included Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Demi Moore, Blackpink’s Lisa and Rosalía, and Dua Lipa, among others. The pair had most recently been together was in Abu Dhabi for Lopez’s performance for Saadiyat Nights last week. Lopez shared a few snaps from her “business trip” to Instagram on Feb. 19, tagging Guerrero.

A few days later, on Feb. 22, Guerrero’s sister Gris confirmed her brother’s death, sharing on a GoFundMe page that he passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly.” A cause and date of death were not disclosed. Guerrero was 34.

The following day, Guerrero’s family shared a message of gratitude for the outpouring of support, writing in a message shared to the hairstylist’s Instagram Stories, “Guerrero’s passing, his family shared a photo of the late hairstylist, writing, “Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during this hard time. Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across.”