Jesus Guerrero, Celebrity Hairstylist of Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner, Dead at 34

Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who worked with stars including Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, has died. Guerrero’s sister Gris confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 22, writing on a GoFundMe page that her brother died “suddenly and unexpectedly.” He was 34. Guerrero’s cause of death was not disclosed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven,” Gris wrote. “He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top.”

The message continued, “Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston.”

Guerrero was a celebrity hairstylist whose clients included, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Jessica Alba, Demi Moore, among numerous others. Among his most notable clients was Jenner, whom he worked with for many years for appearances and photoshoots, including her Harper’s Bazaar March 2020 cover and, most recently, her ELLE cover in October 2024, per PEOPLE. In April last year, he also appeared in a social media clip as he gave Perry a layered bob.

The Los Angeles-based hairstylist’s passing sparked a wave of tributes, with Ariel Tejada, a makeup artist who works with Jenner, describing Guerrero’s passing as “the most painful, breath taking pain I have ever felt… There’s a lot to learn from Jesus, not only his insane talent of which most you have come to know him for, But also his humility, his compassion, his resilience, his drive and love for life and all the Good and happiness that he brought into every room he walked in and every life he impacted with his brilliant soul.”

Amid the wave of tributes, Guerrero’s family wrote in a message shared to his Instagram Stories Sunday, “Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during this hard time. Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across. We have fallen into tears repeatedly reminiscing and wondering what we could of done different to still have him with us.”

They added in a second post that “seeing everyone’s loving posts, fills and tears our hearts all at once. If anyone has videos or photos they’d like to send to us through here we’d love every frame.”