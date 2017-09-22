There’s a Wild Fan Theory That Kylie Jenner Is Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child and some Twitter users are convinced that she could be Kim Kardashian’s surrogate mother. While it’s clearly too early to jump to this conclusion, given that the 19-year-old model hasn’t even announced the news herself, there are a couple interesting facts that lend some (very far-reaching) support to this wild theory.

#KylieJenner is 100% Kim’s surrogate. Think of the timeline!! — Trudy (@truddyyy) September 22, 2017

“#KylieJenner is 100% Kim’s surrogate,” one user wrote. “Think of the timeline!!”

At this time, sources are saying that the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner could be several months along in her pregnancy and that her rapper beau, Travis Scott, is the father.

“She has been looking pregnant for about four months,” an insider told Page Six.

If Jenner is, in fact, pregnant and is about four months along, this would put her due date around February or early 2018. This is the exact time frame that Jenner’s older sister, Kardashian, is reportedly expecting to welcome her child from a surrogate mother.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, had finally found the “perfect” surrogate mother.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source told People of the Kardashian clan.

Could it be that Jenner was the ideal surrogate that Kardashian and west had been searching for all along? Even though some Twitter users may think so, this would contradict an earlier report identifying Kardashian’s surrogate.

TMZ reported that the surrogate is an African-American woman in her late 20s who has been married for five years. A source also added that the woman already has two young sons of her own and is a college graduate. The woman is reportedly in excellent physical shape, which helps with a smoother pregnancy. The surrogate is reportedly due in late January.

Whether or not Jenner is the surrogate, she is reportedly thoroughly excited to give birth.

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” a source told PEOPLE.

Learn more about Jenner’s reported pregnancy here.

