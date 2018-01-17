Pregnant Kylie Jenner Gets Large Crib Delivered to Her Home

Kylie Jenner still hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy, but a leaked photo shows a crib being delivered to her Malibu home on Tuesday.

See the photo here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Weeks away from her reported February due date, three people were seen assembling a large white crib in front of her garage while members of her security team stood by.

The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul has managed to stay out of the public eye since September, when news broke that she and boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, were expecting a baby.

While Jenner has yet to confirm or deny her pregnancy, momager Kris Jenner alluded to it during the season 14 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this week.

Kris expressed her apprehension over potential exploitation of Jenner after the makeup mogul called her mom to report that she had caught an employee taking photos of her in her home.

“I really feel bad for Kylie because there’s always somebody that’s trying to exploit a certain situation,” Kris said during the episode.

“To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn’t be snapping is really, really stressful,” she continued. “You want to be able to trust the people that you’re surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that’s extremely upsetting when you feel like you can’t be in your own bedroom or bathroom.”

Jenner has been noticeably absent from the reality show since rumors of her pregnancy began circulating, and fans instantly assumed the “certain situation” Kris was referring to is Jenner’s pregnancy.

After the “situation,” it was revealed that Jenner has also reportedly upped security measures as she draws closer to her due date. According to Radar, she is staying at Kris’ home and practicing extreme vetting and privacy measures.

“She is currently in hiding in Kris’s home, where half of the windows have been covered to prevent any photos of her,” a source told Radar. “Anyone that is there to visit with her must check their cell phones with security guards.”

The measures in place don’t stop there. The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur’s guests allegedly have to sign a non-disclosure agreement and submit to metal detection.

“All guests must sign a $10 million confidentiality agreement, and an NDA. If they don’t sign the agreement, they can’t see her,” the source said. “After signing the papers, there is one more check point, which is the metal detector and pat down. … She just really wants to make sure that there are no secret cameras being smuggled in.”

Perhaps the latest crib photo will put to rest the rumors that Jenner is sister Kim Kardashian’s surrogate. Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Monday, and while little remains known about the surrogate and Jenner remains inconspicuous about her own reported pregnancy, many fans theorize that she may be the surrogate.