Did Kylie Jenner Tease Her Pregnancy with This Photo Yesterday?

The news dropped on Friday that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant. However, she might have actually teased the major news on Instagram earlier this week.

@vladyart 😍 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

The Life of Kylie star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal a photo that, at first glance, appears to be fan art. However, Jenner was possibly hinting at the news that she is pregnant.

The drawing depicts the 19-year-old Lip Kit creator holding a young girl in her arms. The younger girl is the spitting image of Jenner and is holding lipstick in her hand. Also, there is purple and pink confetti covering the photo suggesting that it could have been used at a celebratory type event.

Jenner is reportedly expecting a baby girl with her rapper beau Travis Scott. Insiders claim that the celebrity couple started telling their friends and family about the news “weeks ago.”

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” a source told People. “The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!”

Jenner and Scott have reportedly been dating since April of this year. Prior to being romantically involved with Scott, Jenner called it quits with her longtime boyfriend, Tyga.

“She has been looking pregnant for about four months,” a source told Page Six.

Jenner is reportedly going to publicly announce the news of her pregnancy on Friday, Page Six reports. At this time, none of the Kardashian-Jenner family has spoken out about the news.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison

