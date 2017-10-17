Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals First Glimpse of ‘Growing Bump’

Even though Kylie Jenner has yet to directly confirm her pregnancy, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Snapchat to reveal what appears to be her growing baby bump.

While hanging out with her BFF, Jordyn Woods, Jenner teased a brief glimpse at her expanding stomach. Also noticeable was the 20-year-old’s seemingly larger bust as she danced for the camera in a gray sports bra.

The majority of the video is an extreme close-up of the Lip Kit creator’s face, however, she did pan out long enough for fans to catch a glimpse of her belly.

At this time, multiple sources close to Jenner have said that she is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. The E! star is also taking measures to ensure the health of her unborn child.

“Kylie hired a pregnancy coach…who will help her with nutrition and exercise, as well as take her through Lamaze training when she gets further along,” a source told Radar Online. “Kylie is definitely not taking any chances when it comes to her unborn baby.”

Many of Jenner’s fans have likely noticed that she has remained primarily out of the public eye other than a few cryptic social media posts in the last several weeks since the news of her pregnancy surfaced. Insiders have revealed that she wants “more privacy” throughout the process.

“Kylie prefers to stay home. She feels good, but her body is changing,” a source said. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company.”

Her most recent Snapchat marks the first time that Jenner has teased a look at her baby bump, but she has been dropping hints on social media that she is expecting.