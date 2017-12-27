Celebrity

Kylie Jenner’s ‘Baby Bump’ Video Debunked as Fake

KarJenner fans thought they were gifted a Christmas miracle when a clip of pregnant Kylie Jenner appeared on social media, but their holiday cheer didn’t last.

A video of Jenner and sister Kendall swaying to music and posing surfaced just days after Christmas, leading fans to freak over the first visual confirmation of a baby bump after three months of rumors.

Jenner shines in a sequin-laden, body-hugging gown with nude mesh cutouts and a thigh-high slit. In the clip, she teases the camera and appears to sport a sizable bump at her stomach.

Unfortunately, the quick clip isn’t what it seems.

Fans who watched the misleading video thought it was from Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash, but a closer look reveals that the clip was filmed 11 months ago, well before Jenner was reportedly expecting — and before she even began dating Travis Scott.

The outfits the Jenner sisters donned in the clip are the same dresses they wore to a Golden Globes party in January 2017.

As for the apparent bump, the clip may have been photoshopped or it could be blamed on weird lighting or a bad angle. Either way, this clip isn’t the pregnancy confirmation fans have been waiting for since September.

While Jenner has kept a low profile avoiding her reported pregnancy announcement, sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian are both expecting to welcome children early next year.

Kim is set to welcome her third child, a girl, with husband Kanye West via a surrogate, she revealed on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, while Khloe announced on Instagram last week she and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting their first child together.

