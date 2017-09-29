Kardashian Family Has Reportedly 'Come Around' to Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy

After reportedly being worried that Kylie Jenner was too "young and naive" to raise a child, the Kardashian-Jenner family is coming around to the idea of the 20-year-old being a mother.

A source close to the E! stars explained how the "baby" is going to be the primary focus moving forward.

"No one was thrilled about Kylie because she's so young and naive," the source tells PEOPLE magazine, "but everyone has come around and they are focusing on the baby."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians family plans to provide a support system for Jenner if she needs help.

"They truly believe that Kylie will rise to the occasion and be a good mom," the source continued. "And they'll be there to help!"

As for Kim Kardashian, she reportedly doesn't feel like Jenner or Khloe, who are both pregnant, are stealing her thunder. In the newly released Season 14 KUWTK teaser, the mother of two confirmed that she was going to be making another addition to her family.

"There is no jealousy here," the source said. "No one is worried about anyone stealing their thunder. It's not dramatic like that."

While it's evident to see in the brief clip from the premiere episode that Kardashian is thrilled to expand her brood, the Kardashian insider says that her rapper husband, Kanye West, is "more excited."

"I think Kanye is even more excited," says the source. "He was an only child; he didn't have a bunch of kids around. He's been very honest about how lonely that could be for him."

The Selfish author is excited about there being multiple babies in their family growing up together.

"Kim is really into the idea of a bunch of babies being born around the same time," the source continues. "She think they'll be more like sisters than cousins. Everyone in the family is just thrilled about the whole thing."