Kylie Jenner Reveals Long-Awaited Post Baby Bump Body Video

For the first time since she had her baby, Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner is back to flaunting her figure on social media.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member posted videos of herself to Snapchat on Thursday.

“1 monthhhhhhhhh,” Jenner wrote in the caption.

After months of fan speculation and secrecy, Jenner revealed that she had given birth to her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 4.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner wrote in a message to her fans, explaining her secrecy. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st, and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

A new report from PEOPLE released Tuesday reveals Jenner has multiple assistants and nannies helping her raise her baby.

“With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” a source told the magazine. “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”

Jenner, who has risen up the ranks in the cosmetic industry thanks to the popularity of her family’s reality show, revealed a new make-up line inspired by her daughter.

“So, before I open my newest collection I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background,” Jenner shared in an Instagram story. “I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy. And right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me.”

Elsewhere on social media, Jenner recently revealed Scott bought her a $1.4 million Ferrari as a celebration for the birth of their daughter. However, sources close to the family say they hate the gift.

“Everyone thinks it’s the most ridiculous ‘gift’ ever,” the insider told PEOPLE. “[Kylie] has been obsessed with cars for a while. It’s just like a status thing. She gets a kick out of the fact that people will stare. She likes to show off her wealth.”

“Her family thinks she should tone down things a tad now when she is a mom,” the source added. “She is obviously still very immature when it comes to certain aspects of her life,” the source says, adding, “But she is a great mom. She only leaves her baby girl for short outings.”