Kylie Jenner Stuns in Curve-Hugging Dress While on Vacation With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner‘s vacation with Travis Scott is reportedly meant to mend their relationship, but it would seem it is providing another benefit to her fans on social media.

The newly crowned self-made billionaire showed off her curves and style in a stunning new set of photos shared on Instagram, looking confident and earning the approval of Scott in the comments.

First reported by Entertainment Tonight, the form-fitting dress shows off the work that Jenner has put in at the gym, not leaving much to the imagination either.

The photos come on the heels of rumors surrounding the reality star and Scott hitting a rough patch. Jenner allegedly found “overly friendly” messages with women in his Instagram direct messages, reportedly hitting their relationship hard and leading to efforts to mend the rift.

Jenner and Scott’s alleged vacation together is only the most recent option the couple has used to get closer. They were also photographed leaving a dinner date with daughter Stormi Webster in Los Angeles last week.

Sources had told TMZ that the couple did not have the time to “repair their relationship” prior to this point, but the outlet added that the couple is reportedly “confident they’ll be able to work things out.”

This latest fashion showcase from Jenner follows her showing a few weeks back that also earned praise from Scott online. Both are signs that things are on a positive track for the couple.

A big source of trouble for the couple is Scott’s current tour. According to prior reports, Scott being on the road allegedly opens up trust issues for Jenner on the home front.

“Travis’ tour has been hard for Kylie. They spend very little time together,” the source told the magazine at the time. “When he’s around, things are great with them. But when he tours, Kylie finds it hard to trust him.”

Some time together on vacation seems like a good prescription to combat such trust issues. It is also easy to assume that this trip is set to alleviate stress from elsewhere in her life, including criticism of her “self-made billionaire” label and her former best friend Jordyn Woods’ alleged role in the break up of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian.

If anything, seems to be going well on the outside and Jenner looks happy and healthy.