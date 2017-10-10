Kylie Jenner Wears Oversized Shirt in New Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but the 20-year-old’s fans have been hard pressed to find any sign of a baby bump so far.

Since the news was reported, Jenner has been posting throwback photos on Instagram and wearing oversized shirts in her Snapchats, giving nothing away about her alleged pregnancy.

Sasha’s Shirt 💙 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

In her latest Instagram post, she dons yet another large shirt, sporting a blue button-down and a Louis Vuitton backpack, accessorizing the look with long blonde hair.

“Sasha’s Shirt,” Jenner captioned the snap, possibly referring to her longtime photographer Sasha Samsonova, and judging by this Instagram from Samsonova, it looks like that’s the case.

🐱 A post shared by Sasha Samsonova (@sashasamsonova) on Sep 24, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Along with Jenner, Khloe Kardashian is also reportedly pregnant with her first child, and Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are confirmed to be expecting their third child via surrogate.

“Kylie prefers to stay home. She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn’t want to be photographed,” a source told People about Jenner. “At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company.”

“She is very excited about the baby though,” the insider added. “She talks about the baby nonstop. She is already shopping like crazy.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner

