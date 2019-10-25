Kylie Jenner Shares One of Her ‘Favorite’ Pregnancy Photos: ‘Baking My Little Baby Storm’

Kylie Jenner may have been secretive during her pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with Travis Scott, but that doesn’t mean the makeup mogul can’t share a few good memories from it with her fans. Jenner, 22, took to Instagram Thursday night to share one of her “favorite” photos of her baby bump.

In the Polaroid photo, Jenner wears a white sports bra and matching underwear as she looks down at her growing belly.

“I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites,” she captioned the photo. “Baking my little baby Storm was such a special time in my life… I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire process. Women really are amazing.”

She ended the post by asking her followers to “tag a strong woman in your life.” She tagged her mother, Kris Jenner.

Jenner has been open about sharing photos of Stormi since welcoming her in February 2018 without even publicly announcing the pregnancy. In a recent video on her YouTube channel, Jenner revealed that Stormi, 20 months old, “is obsessed with makeup” just like her mother.

“Stormi is actually super into makeup right now. It’s amazing,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said, adding that she loves lipstick. “Every time I’m wearing lipstick she notices. She looks at me and says, ‘lip, lip, lip.’”

But Jenner hasn’t decided when she’ll allow Stormi to start wearing makeup. “I haven’t even thought about when I’m gonna let Stormi wear makeup,” she said. “I don’t know, I’m just going to see.”

“She might not even want to wear makeup,” she added. “But honestly, how things are going, this girl is obsessed with makeup. She begs me at this point.”

Meanwhile, Jenner and Scott are attempting to put their personal feelings aside as they co-parent Stormi amid their recent breakup. After Jenner took to Twitter to explain to fans that “Travis and I are on great terms” and that their “main focus right now is Stormi,” an insider told Us Weekly that there’s “no animosity” between the parents.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” the source said. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feel gins at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé and Kourtney in that respect.”

The insider added that if the couple chooses to remain separated, custody of Stormi “will be 50/50, but it’s not a point of contention. It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.”

Other insiders have speculated that the split is a short-term break. “As far as I know, they’re just taking a break, it’s not a full-on split,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “It wasn’t that long ago that Kylie was talking about having another baby with Travis, so this comes as a shock.”

Jenner has two examples of successful co-parenting to look to from her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney and ex Scott Disick are co-parents to three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — while Khloé co-parents her 1-year-old daughter, True, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Neither Khloé nor Kourtney have written agreements with their exes, so it’s unlikely Jenner would — although Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian does have an agreement with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.