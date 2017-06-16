Kylie Jenner Unveils Tightest Snapchat Yet From The Car

Kylie Jenner’s ample cleavage is on full display once again this week only a day after she unleashed a picture in a lacy sheer bra. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was pictured donning a nude bodysuit that left almost nothing to the imagination.

👀👀 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

The 19-year-old model was being photographed as she headed to her niece, Kim Kardashian West’s daughter North’s 4th birthday party at Ruby’s Diner. Kylie was wearing a ripped sweater that covered only her arms and neck. Underneath the sweater, she was sporting a skintight nude bodysuit that showcased her curvy figure.

The youngest Jenner parted her shoulder-length black locks on the side and let them flow off her face in waves. She completed her look with high-waisted ripped jeans and a pair of chic sunglasses.

Earlier in the day, the Lip Kit creator revealed multiple Snapchats in which she focused on her bosom. She posted selfies that showed her sitting in the car wearing the same daring outfit.

Back in 2015, Kylie revealed on her website, KylieJenner.com, that she uses the “Bombshell” bra by Victoria’s Secret. The bra can add up to two full cup sizes, according to Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, the Life of Kylie star treated her followers to a pic that showed her wearing a lacy black and green bra. Her toned physique was exposed in the snap as she shot a smoldering expression at the camera. The risqué picture was posted in order to promote her new line of Kylie Cosmetics, Baby Girl Matte Lip.

Kylie rocked a heavy-handed makeup touch with gold eye makeup along while her long locks, which were either a wig or extensions, cascading down her side. After posting the picture, Jenner’s followers went totally nuts as they dished out more than 2.9 million likes.

Jenner posted the snap without a caption but there were no words needed.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

For all the Kylie Jenner fans out there, you will be happy to know that the reality star will be giving a deeper glimpse into her personal life in her upcoming spinoff series, Life of Kylie.

Jenner released a statement earlier this year to express her excitement for the show: “The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”